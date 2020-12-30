Spread the love



















Section 144 Imposed in Mangaluru City from December 31 to January 1

Mangaluru: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Mangaluru City limits and the emergence of a new strain of the disease abroad, it is essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease in Mangaluru City. In this regard, the Unlock—V guidelines of Government of India and the guidelines of Government of Karnataka with regard to the celebrations in connection with New Year are already in force”, stated a press release issued by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar IPS, on December 30.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, in furtherance of the order mentioned above, certain restrictions are required to be imposed during the forthcoming New Year celebrations for the safety of the citizens.

In exercise of the power conferred u/s 144(1) CrPC, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Mangaluru City Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS, has issued a prohibitory order within the limits of Mangaluru City Comissionerate from 6:00 pm, from December 31 to 6:00 am of January 1, as mentioned below:

Gathering of five or more people and celebration of New Year in public roads is strictly prohibited.

Any form of gatherings in public places, main roads, beaches, open areas for the purpose of any celebrations for New Year is strictly prohibited.

No New Year celebrations of any type, involving a large gathering shall be held in any open place, park grounds etc. However, in house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their residents and members respectively, without organizing any special events etc.

Hotels, Malls, Restaurants, Clubs, Pubs, Clubhouses or any similar type of establishment holding New Year’s celebration shall not organize any special DJ events, shows, programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands or dance programmes etc. However, regular business activities may be carried out, including music within permissible decibels following Covid-19 protocol.

It shall be incumbent upon the management of the establishment that no waiting crowd is allowed to form outside their premises.

Management of the Hotels, Malls. Pubs/restaurants shall take all precautionary measures according to prevalent COVID-I9 guidelines issued by the Government to ensure the safety of the citizens. Along with this, the guidelines issued by the Police department, Pollution Control Board, Fire Service and other local authorities should also be followed.

Any person violating the guidelines issued by the State Government and Government of India shall be liable for further action as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act along with Sec 188 of the IPC and other relevant section of the law.

If any person feels affected adversely by this order. In that case, he may file a petition to modify or cancellation of this order u/s 144 (5) and 144 (6) to this office or the Government of Karnataka respectively.

This prohibitory order is subject to the relevant order of the State and Central Government.