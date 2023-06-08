Security at Yogi’s residence to be enhanced

Lucknow: The security of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence on Kalidas Marg, is being upgraded following recent threats.

The entire stretch on Kalidas Marg is to be enhanced further and equipped with latest security and check point devices worth Rs 25.15 crore.

This process will include security enhancement at the roundabout known as Rajiv Chowk near the chief minister’s residence, at entry, exit and check point at the Kalidas Marg and from La Martiniere College roundabout to entry and exit point of Kalidas Marg, as well as entry to the helipad near the residence.

A senior government official said, “The security enhancement at the chief minister’s residence has been recommended by the security consultancy report of Central Industrial Security Force that guards Yogi Adityanath. The security review is regularly done at frequent intervals and this security enhancement was suggested after multiple threats to the chief minister from anonymous people in the past few months.”

He said the government order had been issued for release of Rs 2,15,68,500 for purchase of advanced gadgets, peripheral devices and installation by the home department.

The government order reads that the list of gadgets include one 3D under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) for complete scanning underside of any moving vehicle entering the restricted area, two units of boom barriers used to block vehicular or pedestrian access through a controlled point, two units of tyre killers to prevent unauthorised vehicles at entry/exit points, two units of shallow road blocker and five units fixed bollards at the Rajiv Chowk entrance to the Kalidas Marg.

Besides, three boom barriers, three shallow road blockers, one barrier lift system for blocking side roads between the chief minister’s house and Janta Darbar and two fixed bollards at the side entry of the CM residence are also included in the list.

Similarly, there is one 3D under vehicle surveillance system, three boom barriers, two tyre killers, three shallow road blocker and five units of fixed bollards for blocking the space at the La Martiniere College roundabout to entry and exit point of the Kalidas Marg as well as entry at helipad near by.

The proposal for increasing security of Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath Math and temple premises, which houses Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, has already been cleared with latest security devices worth Rs 24.58 crore.

The list of gadgets includes an anti-drone system, a high-quality drone, bulletproof Morcha covered from three sides, non-lethal taser guns, wedge barriers, bollard system, night vision devices, integrated command and control system devices and many other things.

An integrated command and control system device will be installed at the temple. Wedge barrier and boom barrier will also be a part of the intensified security system at the temple.

The police personnel deployed for security will be equipped with bulletproof jackets for which its 24 units will be purchased, apart from seven binoculars and 42 torches.

