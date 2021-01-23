Spread the love



















Security beefed up in Gurugram ahead of R-Day celebrations



Gurugram: The Gurugram police have made several security arrangements ahead of Republic Day which will be celebrated at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Sector-38 in Gurugram.

According to the department, around 4,000 cops including a dozen of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) more than 40 Inspectors along with additional police forces who are equipped with the necessary security equipment have been deployed across the city.

Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), all Crime Branch In-Charges, Intelligence wing and all Traffic Police In-Charges have also been posted.

A security grid consisting of three layers of police personnel will be on guard inside and outside the venue.

Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the stadium which will see the presence of ministers, bureaucrats and common people during the celebration. Also, PCR riders will patrol the entire city.

Besides this, the special police forces include Counter Assault, Police Riders, Police PCR, Cranes, Fire Brigade and Ambulance Police Teams have also been deployed along with all the security equipment to tackle any situations.

“There shall be intensive checking of all commercial and private vehicles entering in the city from adjoining districts and states through border entry points. Special checking drives have been started at railway stations, Metro stations, bus stand, markets, malls and the border areas,” said Commissioner of Police K K Rao.

Meanwhile for smooth traffic movement, the Gurugram police have also prepared an alternate route plan. A number of police force will be available at Bilaspur Chowk, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Farrukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapadivas Chowk , Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

“Republic Day is a national festival, which has no relation to any particular political party, if any person or party commits any kind of unpleasant incident in the event of this festival, then the Gurugram Police will take prompt action against it as per rules,” Rao said.

In addition to these arrangements several police points and security checkpoints have been erected on the district’s borders and crowded places.

Police personnel will also be deployed till the end of the Republic Day event. Quick Response Teams (QRT) and senior police officers have been stationed in areas with high footfall to avoid any attempt by anti-social elements to disrupt peace. As many as 10 PCRs will be deployed in the area around the stadium.

At the venue, a team of Haryana police commandos will form the inner layers of the security cordon while unarmed force will be deployed outside to tackle any unwanted incident, the police chief said.

“The cops on duty will keep an eye on parking areas also. A team of police intelligence and crime units will also tab on better monitoring operations under its surveillance cover,” he added.