Security guard allegedly rapes Unicef official in Islamabad



Islamabad: A Unicef official has been allegedly raped by a security guard in Islamabad, the media reported on Thursday.

A Dawn news report said that the Unicef official, a Swedish national, registered a complaint with the police in the Pakistani capital’s Aabpara area, saying she was raped by the security guard deployed at her residence.

According to the police, the victim was posted in Islamabad in January this year.

The FIR says that the guard, who had been deployed at the official’s residence since March, entered the victim’s bedroom and overpowered her. He first tried to suffocate the woman and later raped her, Dawn news reported.

The police said it has constituted a team to search for the perpetrator who has been absconding.