Security Tightened in Udupi District After Three Murders in DK

Udupi: After three youth were killed in Dakshina Kannada, the Udupi district police tightened security and kept strict vigilance on inter-district and interstate vehicles to avoid any untoward incident on July 29.

According to SP N Vishnuvardhan, the district police have set up a total of 11 check posts across the district. Strict vehicle checks are being conducted in the main junctions of Udupi, Udyavar, Ambagilu, Santhekatte, Kota, Kundapur, Byndoor, Karkala, Hebri, and other places. The police are checking all the suspected vehicles in the junctions.

The police are monitoring viral messages which disturb the communal atmosphere of the district. A gang of miscreants allegedly hacked a Muslim youth Fazil to death in Surthkal, hours after the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the family of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru on July 28 night.

