Seems like for Authorities of Dist Admin, Coronavirus spreads ONLY during Certain Festivals

Mangaluru: I very well knew it was coming, having the experience when restrictions on the spread of Coronavirus was enforced during Christmas 2020 and New Year midnight mass 2020-21. And here again, the Christians are forced to stay indoors on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and watch the religious ceremonies in the comfort of their homes on television. Only if the concerned authorities in the District administration and Health Officials in the District Health Department had controlled and prevented large religious fests happening in mass gathering between June 2020 until now, there would have been no surge in Covid-19 cases. The authorities allowing huge functions, gatherings, festivals etc, very well knowing that Coronavirus was still existing is something they should think about before all of a sudden enforcing a ban on religious gatherings and celebrations in public places in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.



Sources reveal that the District administration has enforced the BAN from 29 March 2021 until further notice-the forthcoming religious gatherings like Good Friday, Easter, Yugadi, Holi, Shab E Barat and that no ceremonies should be held at public places, grounds, gardens, markets or religious areas during the ban. Their reason to take this stand, since they fear that there are possibilities of the spread of the virus at places where people gather in large numbers, like protests, processions, conferences, celebrations and religious programmes. The statement from District Administration states that when the ban is in force, not more than five people should gather in groups.

Very well said, however, instead of the ban why can’t the administration strictly enforce the Covid-19 rules and regulations, and punish those who violate them. I can very well say that when the administration has issued strict rules on Covid-19, the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha had sent a circular to all the Churches, and frankly speaking, every Catholic faithful strictly followed the rules like Social Distancing, wearing masks, sanitizing etc- and even recently on Palm Sunday, such strict Covid-19 rules were followed. So why even call for a BAN when the spread of the virus could be prevented through safe precautions.

Where is the BAN, and where is social distancing at Panambur Beach?

Where is the BAN, and we see more than 5 People in a restaurant?

When the district admin is saying that not more than FIVE people should gather in groups, but have they peeped into the City buses during rush morning and evening hours, where passengers are stuffed like sardines in a basket?. Guess the BAN doesn’t apply here. How about the people storming the local beaches in thousands with no masks and not following social distancing whatsoever. Guess the BAN doesn’t apply here? How about the early morning football and cricket played in large groups on the Nehru Maidan and Football ground, which are a few metres away from the District administration offices. Guess the BAN will not apply here? How about the hungry people gathered at restaurants sitting close to each other in groups-Guess the BAN doesn’t apply here.

No BAN during Cricket time, because you can’t have only 5 players in a team?

No such Ban at MCC Building, while paying your bills or get other documents?

In the last few months, we have seen people thronging certain religious places in hundreds and thousands, brushing arms with each other, shoulder to shoulder- why didn’t the BAN come in force those days.

Then why only BAN the gathering of people at religious festivals, instead the district administration should direct the officials and police to keep a strict vigil on the devotees in seeing that they follow the rules- and PLEASE DON’T SPOIL THE FUN OF RELIGIOUS FESTIVALS WITH UNNECESSARY BAN. Coronavirus will still EXIST whether there is a BAN or not?