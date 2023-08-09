Seems like No ‘Motte Bhagya’ for Children? Govt Delays Serving Eggs for IX & X Students

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah has implemented five guarantees made in the Congress poll manifesto “within the present financial year”, like the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ (200 units of free electricity); The ‘Uchita Prayana’ scheme, under which women can travel for free in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka;, ‘Anna Bhagya’, where 10 kg of foodgrains will be given free to all in BPL households and Antyodaya card holders; The ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, under which Rs 2,000 monthly aid will be provided for the woman head of each family; and ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, under which Rs 3,000 per month will be given to unemployed graduates (who passed out this year) and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders for 2 years or until they get a job, whichever comes first.

Unfortunately, the government has neglected these school-going children of IX and X grades who are out of luck in getting their eggs, along with chikki and bananas. It is learnt that there has been a delay in serving of eggs, chikki and bananas, which was extended to grade IX and X students studying at government schools, in the absence of an official government order. As per the government announcement, the students studying in Class IX and X were supposed to receive eggs, chikki, and bananas from the first week of August. However, even after one week, schools have not received an official order from the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (Midday Meal Scheme) department, Bengaluru.



The government has also proposed to serve eggs twice a week. “We have received an official communication from the government, to continue serving eggs, chikki, and bananas to students from grades I to VIII, once a week. Apart from that, there is no further communication about serving eggs to students in grades IX and X. We are waiting for the same,” said Lakshminarayana, executive officer, Akshara Dasoha, Dakshina Kannada. He said that so far, 1,17,695 children studying from classes I to VIII have been served eggs, chikki, and bananas in the district.

“We estimated that 32,500 children are studying in grades IX and X, who will become beneficiaries of the scheme when it is implemented.” High school teachers said that children are eagerly waiting for the scheme to be implemented at the earliest. “The children of classes IX and X sit together with grade VII students during lunch. While grade VIII students were served eggs, chikki, and bananas, these children got only regular midday meals,” shared a teacher. Anita V Nazare, joint director, PM Poshan (MMS), Bengaluru, said that the government is yet to approve funds to provide eggs, chikki and bananas to grade IX and X students. It will take a few days to finalise, she added.

