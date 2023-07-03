‘Seginus, The Eternal Time Traveller’ by Ganesh Shenoy bags Gold Medal

Ganesh Shenoy won the Christian Book Award for his debut fiction, “Seginus, The Eternal Time Traveller” from Collins Productions, an organization promoted by Richard Collins, an award-winning Christian author and an eminent filmmaker. Ganesh’s book won a Gold medal award in the category of Teen Fiction. The judges of the contest were Richard Collins and Jennifer Lusong, a famed, award-winning Christian illustrator. Richard Collins stated, “This is a very creative, action-packed science fiction story with a Christian twist” and further recommends that “Every church and library should have a copy of this book for its members to read”.

The genre of “Seginus, The Eternal Time Traveller” is a blend of sci-fi, spirituality, Christianity, and romance, and the book was published by Blue Hill Publications. It is the story of a young man named Seginus, a time traveller and a ranger in the search and rescue department of the United Human Settlements (UHS), the solar system’s human habitat with manmade planets, space stations, and other planets. Seginus travels from the year 31021 to the time of Jesus to find and rescue three missing time travellers, Diantha, Aleksy, and Leandros. The story begins with Jesus’s last prayer at Gethsemane and subsequent arrest. When all the disciples abandoned Jesus and ran away, only Seginus, who wore just a linen cloth, still followed the Lord. When the people try to grab him,

Seginus will leave the linen cloth behind and escape naked. The purpose of Seginus choosing the time period of Jesus is because the missing rangers had travelled to this time period before getting lost, and also because he felt that Jesus was calling him to convey an important message. Moreover, he felt that Christ could answer his spiritual questions, which the advanced beings of his era could never answer. Jesus not only helps Seginus in his mission but also aids him in uniting with his long-lost lover and revealing the true mission for which Seginus was born.

The attractive book cover was designed by Dr Anisha Shenoy, daughter of the author, together with Blue Hill Publications. The book is available to buy on Amazon for a highly discounted price.

Ganesh Shenoy is from Mangalore, Karnataka, and residing in Qatar since 2007. He has secured many prizes and awards in national/international painting competitions. Ganesh is a World Record holder for creating miniature paintings. He has never sold his paintings for personal gain but always donates his paintings to philanthropic organizations so that they can sell them and utilize the proceeds for charity work.

