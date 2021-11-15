Selection Trials for 6 Sports to participate in 2023 World Summer Games in Germany

Spread the love



















Selection Trials for 6 Sports from the state to participate in the World Summer Games to be held in Germany in 2023

Mangaluru: The Selection trials for SIX sports from the state to participate in the World Summer Games to be held in Germany in 2023 was held by Special Olympics Bharat Karnataka in Mangala Stadium Mangalore on 13th and 14th November 2021. The Selections trails were inaugurated by Pradeep D’souza, Deputy Director, Youth and Sports. He wished that the maximum number of participants would get selected from Karnataka State.

President of Mangalore Downtown Rotary Club, Ganesh Bhandary was the Chief Guest. Lion Ramesh Kumar, President, Surathkal Lions Club, Mahesh Kumar, National Skating Coach for Special Olympics, Amarendra Anjanappa, Sports Director of Special Olympics Bharath were present as guests.

Smt. Meera Sathish , Area Director, Special Olympics Bharath, welcomed the gathering. About 160 Special Athletes from different Special Schools from Karnataka participated in this selection trials. Suresh Kulai was the master of ceremony.



