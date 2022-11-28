Selection Trials for U14 years men to Mangalore Zone Team

Mangaluru: The selection trials for U-14 years men to select Udupi District Team will be held on Sunday 4th December 2022 at Dr TMA Pai Polytechnic ground, Eshwar Nagar, Manipal from 8:00 am onwards. Contact person Balakrishna Parkala 9448252703.

The selection trials for U-14 years men to select Dakshina Kannada District Team will be held on Sunday 4th December 2022 at 22 yards, Opp Moti Mahal, Falnir from 8:00 am onwards. Contact person Melroy D’Souza 0824-4262233, 9164750863.

Those born on or after 1st September 2008 are eligible to participate in the trials. However, players who are under the age of 11 years will not be permitted to take part in the selection trials.

Players should report at the respective venues in cricket whites and shoes along with the original date of birth certificate and copy of the same.