‘SELF LOVE’-the Debut Single by ‘The Speksy Pscyentist’- a Duo Act from Mangaluru Released

Mangaluru: ‘The Speksy Pscyentist’ (or TSP) is a Mangaluru based duo act. The story goes back to late 2019 , when Jyoshma (a PhD doctoral student) had a random conversation with Mangaluru’s ace Rocker , Renston Fernandes (a double postgrad student at the University of Sussex, UK and a Frontman – Sounds Fishy, Avalanche Brakedown) on releasing a cover. So, early 2020 when both landed in India on a winter break , they recorded a cover which did get a lot of attention.The name of the act was a crucial jolt that was created. Now since , both Ren and Jo were into research, were equally insane people and wore spectacles – they decided to keep the name – ‘The Speksy Pscyentist’.

On August 11th 2021, the duo released their debut single – “SELF LOVE” and is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Youtube, Deezer, Apple Music etc. The song was written and sung by JYOSHMA D’SOUZA – ( Vocalist – The Speksy Pscyentist). The song features two amazing guitarists : The Rolling Stone’s Top ten guitarists fame – ALWYN DOMINIC FERNANDES and the ace 8th grader of the RockSchool Limited – JASON D’SOUZA.. The hip hop / dubstep section featured Mangaluru’s Based act Skytrip’s – VIYAN D’SOUZA. The bass duties were carried out by a Session Guitarist : SHELDEN PEREIRA.The music was arranged, recorded and mixed at Mac Studios by MACLEAN D’SOUZA. The song has been additionally Mastered by : LOY VALENTINE SALDANHA , (the ace music director and producer in the sandalwood industry) at CHARITRA STUDIOS.

ABOUT THE SONG- “SELF LOVE” :

The Song ‘Self Love’ depicts a true story of a woman who broke the stereotypes to travel miles for the sake of love, got cheated on and then rose high yet again and learned to love herself. The series of turmoil followed when the sole purpose she had traveled for, didn’t appear to have the same equation. The sacrifices made resulted in a mere combative or an argumentative relationship also resulting in failure to uphold loyalty and truthfulness. The fact that the woman was in a phase of denial, eventually started hating herself and felt emotionally abused . The song then shows how the woman chose to leave the past , move on in life and start loving herself all over again.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, singer Ms Jyoshma D’souza said “Through this song , I wished to spread a message far and wide – “Self-love means having a high regard for your own well-being and happiness. Self-love means taking care of your own needs and not sacrificing your well-being to please others. Only if you can keep yourself happy , by fighting the odds , despite the hard situations – only then can you spread the fragrance of love”. She further said, “The song depicts my story . “It’s not just ME – I’m sure many have gone through this phase” – Despite being broken , hurt , used and emotionally abused – I rose to fight and I just wanted to spread this as a message.” .

Jyoshma Preema D’souza is a Doctoral researcher/ PhD student at Psychological Sciences Research Institute of the Université Catholique de Louvain-Belgium, she has been working on Public Health- ‘Determinants of Cervical Cancer Screening participation in India’. She pursued her Bachelors in Nursing and Masters in Public Health from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India and has worked collaboratively with the Indian Government as an Epidemiologist, assisting in Disease Surveillance under the National Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). ( ‘Your Sister, Your Mother, Your Wife or…. – Are they at Risk? Let’s Contribute to Promote Women’s Health! ).

She has been a member of the District Rapid Response Team and was actively involved in the outbreak investigation and control. Apart from the practical experiences in Public Health, she has worked extensively on Health Literacy. She has a passion for music and art. She uses her Public health field exposure and research experience as an asset to address Public Health issues. Her areas of Interest: Health Literacy, Cervical cancer screening, Implementation Research, Health promotion ( Ref : : https://uclouvain.be/fr/ instituts-recherche/ipsy/ jyoshma-d-souza.html). A versatile vocalist and a songwriter and has won several competitions and hearts. One could easily call ‘Jo’ a ‘NERD’ – be it in her research or in music.

Renston Fernandes is a dual postgrad in Engineering from the University of Sussex, UK , currently a doctoral researcher in the making and an ace songwriter cum vocalist. Fronts the band Sounds Fishy (Mangalore’s Leading Heavy rock act) and a former frontman of The Southern Bandits (UK). Renston’s act have been airplayed by several music stations including Rock Rage Radio, Metal Meyhem and were also the only asian act in the opening polls of UK’s metal festival – Stonedead (‘Sounds Fishy’- an Ambient Metal/Hard Rock Band from Mluru Inches Close to Play at Stonedead Festival 2020 (UK) )

(‘Sounds Fishy’- the 1st Ever Mluru Based Hard Rock Band Who’s song Aired on UK Radio )

Here’s a kind request from Joyshma and Renston to the readers of Mangalorean.com -” Kindly do review the debut single – “SELF LOVE” and show us some love. We would really appreciate the same. It would be an honour and a privilege for us if you could hear the song and support us in our journey and to help us be a part of your amazing taste in music and help us spread our music far and wide”.

Check out the Song on all major streaming platforms: https://streamlink.to/f2Um:

Follow The Speksy Pscyentist on:

