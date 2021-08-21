Spread the love



















Self-made filmmaker Ajitpal Singh’s ‘Fire in the Mountains’ wins top Melbourne award



Mumbai: Ajitpal Singh’s debut Hindi feature, “Fire In The Mountains” was feted with the Best Indie Film award at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 2021. The self-taught filmmaker finds it heartwarming to see that his movie is earning love.

Excited about winning the Best Indie Film at IFFM, Ajitpal who is currently busy in the post-production of his upcoming web series set in Punjab says: “We had our Australian premiere at the IFFM and it feels great to win the Best Indie Film, our eighth award. It’s heart-warming to see aFire in the Mountains’ travelling across the world and earning love.”

The 82-minute intense family drama about a mother who toils to save money to build a road in a remote Himalayan village to take her wheelchair-bound son for physiotherapy but her husband believes that a shamanic ritual (Jagar) is the remedy, steals her savings.

The film features Vinamrata Rai, Chandan Bisht and Sonal Jha, and first-time young actors from Uttarakhand, Harshita Tewari and Mayank Singh Jaira.

The Jar Pictures production, “Fire In The Mountains” is produced by Ajay Rai and Alan McAlex and co-produced by Mauli Singh and Amit Mehta.

“Fire In The Mountains” is the closing film of the IFFM.

