Selfie Craze: Two Students from GKVK Agricultural University Drown at St Mary’s Island

Udupi: Two college students reportedly drowned after they slipped and fell into the sea at St Mary’s Island, Malpe while clicking selfies on Monday, April 18.

The deceased have been identified as Sathish M Nandihalli (21) from Haveri and Sathish S Kalyan Shetty (21 ) from Bagalkote. Both were studying at the GKVK Agricultural University Yelahanka, Bangaluru.

According to the Police, 65 students along with professors of GKVK Agricultural University Yelahanka, Bengaluru visited St Mary’s Island on a tour. The lifeguards warned the students not to venture into the sea. Both the students did not give heed to the warning and ventured into the sea to click selfies. They slipped and fell into the sea and drowned.

Malpe Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.