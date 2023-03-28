Selfie of Amritpal enjoying energy drink goes viral

Chandigarh: A purported selfie of fugitive Khalistani ideologue Amritpal Singh enjoying an energy drink, along with aide Papalpreet Singh, has gone viral on social media.

The photo depicts Amritpal Singh, for whom a manhunt has been launched, wearing a jacket.

However, police have not confirmed the timing of the photo and even its authenticity.

