Seminar & Filmmaking Contest ‘Shooting Stars 2022’at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: The Department of Journalism, St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore is organizing a national level seminar and filmmaking competition – Shooting Stars 2022 on 9 th June, 2022 in the L.F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block.

Based on the theme “Alternative Media”, the seminar makes an attempt to convey the importance of alternative media apart from the mainstream media. The seminar aims to educate and shed light on the upcoming changes and recent developments in media, especially after pandemic.

Shooting Stars 2022 will host Prakash Belawadi, a prominent Indian theatre, film, media personality and a journalist as the Chief Guest. He has made great contributions towards the growth of the Indian film industry, his debut film feature has now been included in the national telecaster Doordarshan’s Best of Indian Cinema series. He also holds a great taste towards theatre and his passion is portrayed through his works. His recently directed 8 hours play on “Parva” expresses his excellence in this field. During the session, he will be expressing his views on ‘New media, New technology and New content’.

The session will include screening of selected short films and documentaries from the ones received as part of the competitions held for the event. The second half of the event will include a session by Ms. Raiza Salam, a filmmaker whose work reflects talent, beauty and strength. During the session, she will be taking the audience on her journey of becoming a filmmaker.

This will be followed by a paper presentation which will be presented by students of journalism and moderated by Dr. Fr. Melwin S Pinto, Director of AIMIT campus, Radio Sarang and former HOD of journalism and mass communication.

The seminar will conclude with the distribution of awards for various competitions held like documentary making, short film making, and reels competition; the winning entries of which will be screened during the seminar in the presence of Ms. Raiza Salam and Mr. Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of St Aloysius College,