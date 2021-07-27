Spread the love



















Seminar on ‘Expectation by Industry’ at st Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: A seminar on ‘Expectation by Industry’ was organized on 26th July 2021 at 3 p.m. in Samipya. Fr. John D’souza S J was the President for the seminar. The guests for the seminar were Mr. Robin Cutinha (Executive Research & Development BASF, Surathkal), Mr. Avil Rodrigues (Retired person from Progressive Printers, Bombay and a social worker), Mr. Ashok Pinto (President of Lions Club, Bejai and Proprietor of Deccan Umbrella Works), Mr. Aaron Pinto (President of Leo Club, Bejai). The Principal said that discussion on the seminar will be based on What are the demands from the industry?, What does an industry expect?, How can we train our trainees to get into an industry?.

If the training has to be fruitful it must reach the expectation of the industry. The industry will have some expectation, as well as a trainee will have his/her own expectation and also the faculty who trained the trainee will also have some expectation all these should match each other there should be no gap between them then only the training will be fruitful.

Mr. Robin Cutinha began the seminar by introducing the BASF Company. BASF is a German multinational chemical company and the largest chemical producer in the world. The BASF Group comprises subsidiaries and joint ventures in more than 80. Its headquarters is located in Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has customers in over 190 countries and supplies products to a wide variety of industries. BASF mainly deals with the paints that are purchased by the automotive companies, chemicals used in plastics, cosmetic items, soaps etc.

The seminar had group interaction so that the seminar will be very interesting. The seminar included the basics of etiquettes. The main gap between the student and the company is the behaviorism. So, the students must be trained based on professional behaviorism and must ask students their problems. St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute has eight industrial training trades which are very important in the industry. There was discussion about why there is a communication gap between the industry and the students and how to remove this gap.

Firstly, we must know the types of cultures in the industry and how it matters. There are two types of cultures: High context culture and Low context culture. In high context culture people give more importance to the emotions and sentiments but in low context culture people give less importance to the emotions and cultures. Later there were discussions on twelve basics of etiquettes a student must follow in order to get into the industry. Also, when there are dinner meetings scheduled with our clients, we must follow table manners which is very important because it tells a person about us. Later an activity was conducted based on which are the important etiquettes that a student must follow and what are the action plans that we can implement on it.

Wilson N, JTO gave feedback on the seminar. The principal thanked the Mr. Robin Cutinha for the wonderful seminar and gave the vote of thanks.

