Seminar on ‘Green Fusion’ organized by Roshni Nilaya along with VRDF

Mangaluru: Department of Rural Development, School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya in collaboration with Vijaya Rural Development Foundation (VRDF) organised a seminar on “Green-Fusion”. Prof. Colin D’Souza was the key person who designed this unique event. Dr Jenis Mary, Vice Principal, and the presiding officer highlighted that Earth is our common home, and the ecosystem is closely connected with our physical, psycho-emotional, social and spiritual life.

Five elements in our body and in the cosmos bring about harmony in and around us! Krishnappa Gowda, an agricultural expert has taught the students the valuable skills of grafting, cultivation of ornamental plants and kitchen gardens. Sachin Hegde, CEO-VRDP motivated the students to be creative and to undertake the same practical projects. The students of Social Work and Rural Development were so excited about acquiring the practical skills.

Prof. Vineetha Rai delivered the keynote address. Ms Veena B.K and Ms Ausuya – BSW faculty graced the occasion. Promising learners Ms Nikitha, Ms Nagashree, Muhad Nabi, Vishnu and all the students demonstrated their interest in promoting sustainable development and eco-friendly practices. This joyful learning experience has enlightened the hearts and minds of future leaders from the School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya!

