Seminar on Labour Law Compliance Organized by KCCI

Mangaluru: A seminar on Labour Law Compliance was organized by Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru for its members on 29th March 2022 at the Meeting Hall of KCCI. Shivakumar B.E. Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mangaluru Division addressed the gathering on the topic.

He highlighted various critical topics on compliance and documentation regarding various labour acts on Minimum wages Act-1948, Payment of Gratuity Act-1972, Payment of bonus Act-1965, Karnataka Labour welfare fund Act-1965, Contract Labour Act-1970 etc. He also explained various benefits of the Karnataka Labour welfare board and Ashadeepa scheme. He answered the queries of the members who had participated.

In photo Left to Right: Ganesh Kamath, Vice President – KCCI; Shashidhar Pai Maroor, President-KCCI; Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, Hon. Secretary-KCCI and Shivakumar B.E., Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mangaluru division.

Members from various sectors like manufacturing, health, government undertaking, hospitality, service and others participated. KCCI President Shri Shashidhar Pai Maroor delivered the welcome address. Vice President Shri Ganesh Kamath introduced the speaker to the audience. The vote of thanks was delivered by Hon. Secretary of KCCI, Shri Nissar Fakeer Mohammed.