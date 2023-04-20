‘Send Details of Stolen Mobile to Us & We’ll Trace/Recover It’- Top Cop Reminds People

‘Send Details of Stolen Mobile Phone to Us (Mangaluru City Police) & We’ll Trace & Recover It’- Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain reminds people once again. “People have to send “Hi” through WhatsApp to the number 8277949183 of the city police. Then a form is sent by the city police. Details namely the name, mobile number, IMEI number, where the mobile number was lost/stolen and the concerned police station has to be filled out and sent. Our personnel at the backend will enter these details on CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and initiate the process of tracing the mobile phone,”

Mangaluru: With numerous complaints pouring into the police stations, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain has once again reminded people to send in the details of the stolen mobile phone to the Mangaluru City Police whatsapp number, and the police will trace it and may also recover it . Recently, Mangaluru City police have started Google chat bot service wherein people can provide information about their stolen or lost mobile phone for police to trace it

Few days ago, the Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood had launched the new chatbot service of the Mangaluru City police, that makes it easy for people to report about their stolen/lost mobile phones. To make it easy for people to file complaints on their stolen or lost mobile phones, the city police have started Google chatbot service wherein people can provide information about their stolen or lost mobile phone for police to trace it.

Director General & IGP Praveen Sood Launching the Chatbot Service, joined by Police Commissioner & DCPs Dinesh Kumar & Anshu Kumar

Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain said, “People have to send “Hi” through WhatsApp to the number 8277949183 of the city police. Then a form is sent by the city police. Details namely the name, mobile number, IMEI number, where the mobile number was lost/stolen and the concerned police station has to be filled out and sent. Our personnel at the backend will enter these details on the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and initiate the process of tracing the mobile phone. Though the CEIR portal has been in existence for the last few weeks, there are a good number of people who are finding it hard to report about their stolen/lost mobile phone on the portal”

“Moreover ceir.gov.in is compatible for desktop rather than mobile phone, which is widely used by people. Hence we started this new chatbot service, Of the 757 request for action posted on ceir.gov.in related to Mangaluru city so far, the city police have traced 124 mobile phones and returned it to the concerned owners. With the new chatbot service, we expect more people to report about their lost mobile phone. People can also report about the mobile phone they have lost in earlier years. It is important that the victim mentions the IMEI number of his/her stolen mobile phone. This new service was launched by Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday, April 16, night” added the Police Commissioner.

.

Recently the Central Government has introduced a new Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) service at ceir.gov.in to report phone thefts. With this new ceir.gov.in portal, now all those people whose mobiles are stolen or roamed, can easily register their complaints. This method is very easy, you just have to go online and fill out the registration form. And the biggest feature of the portal is that you can block your mobile so that your important data is not stolen. If your mobile is stolen or lost, you have to register the complaint on the ceir.gov.in portal and inform C-DOT through helpline number 14422. Thus, the central government will now help you find and block your lost or stolen mobile phone through IMEI verification. And this scheme is also implemented by the Mangaluru Police to trace, recover and return lost or stolen mobile phones to the right owners.

Few Mobile Phone Owners who got their stolen phones back, recovered by City Police



Earlier, whenever a person approached the police with a mobile phone lost or stolen complaint, police used to give just an acknowledgement. However, now with the CEIR system, everything has changed completely, and details including the IMEI number are uploaded to the CEIR portal, and the phone gets blocked when a complaint is lodged with the police. When someone attempts to use the phone with another SIM card, the enforcement authorities are immediately notified, and the same could be tracked. It is nice to note that none of these recovered phones has been used for illegal activities. It should be noted as per CEIR says the IMEI number would be printed on the mobile phone box. Those buying used phones should check IMEI status by dialling *#06#, where IMEI gets displayed on the screen. If the status shows ‘Blacklisted’ such phones should not be purchased, advises CEIR.

Like this: Like Loading...