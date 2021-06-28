Spread the love



















‘Send Rs 100 crore Compensation Proposal to Union Government for Sea Erosion Loss’ – Bommai

Udupi: The District Minister In-charge and also the state home minister has instructed the officials to send a Rs 100 crore compensation proposal to the union government for the losses that occurred during the sea erosion in the Udupi district.

He was speaking after chairing the KDP meeting at the Manipal DC office on June 28. Due to Cyclone Tauktae around Rs 90 crore losses have occurred in the district. Officials should send a proposal of Rs 100 crores to the central government for permanent relief from sea erosion. To handle natural calamities a full-fledged SDRF team will be sanctioned to the district soon. The compensation for the damages to houses should be distributed in two days, he said.

Minister Bommai further said, “A health check-up under the ‘Vatsalya’ scheme is being conducted after receiving the opinion of experts that the third wave of COVID-19 might harm the children. Officials will complete the health checkup of 2.40 lakh children by August 15 in the district. If any child needs additional treatment then he/she will be admitted to the hospital”.

Minister Bommai also said, “In the coming days, the government will try to provide 10000 doses of vaccines per day in the district. The officials should clear the vaccines every day. Presently we have started the vaccination programme for college students and it should function smoothly. The vaccination programme of the college student’s should complete by July end”.

Minister Bommai asked the officials of the district administration to make necessary arrangements to face the third wave of coronavirus. He directed the concerned officials to arrange separate wards for children and set up paediatric ventilators in the hospitals.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty, DC G Jagadeesh, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, SP Vishnuvardhan, Additional DC Sadashiva Prabhu and others were present.

