Senior BJP leader, Ex MLA A G Kodgi Passes away

Kundapur: Senior BJP politician, Former MLA, and former Chairman of 3rd Finance Implementation committee A G Kodgi passed away on Monday, June 13. He was 93. He was under treatment at KMC Manipal for many days.

Kodgi was born in 1929 at Amasebailu in Kundapur Taluk and was a lawyer by profession. He served as Congress MLA of Byndoor Constituency for two terms. Later he joined the BJP and held many posts like Dist BJP ex-president and ex-vice president of Karnataka BJP. He also held the chairman role of the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force.

Under his leadership, Amasebailu became Karnataka’s first solar-powered Gram Panchayat. The brain behind this project, A G Kodgi, president of Amasebailu Charitable Trust had envisioned the project to provide solar lights to all the households in his village when he was the chairman of the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force. 1,497 houses in Amasebail received solar lamps.

Kodgi is survived by his wife Sunanda, Two Sons state food corporation vice president A Kiran Kumar Kodgi, and CAMPCO president A Kishore Kumar Kodgi.