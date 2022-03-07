Senior Citizen Srinivas Thunga struggling Since 29 Months to get Justice

Udupi: Though he is the head of the household having lakhs of rupees income per month, Srinivas Thunga is dependent on Bhootha kola, car festivals of temples in the vicinity etc for two square meals a day. 72-year-old Thunga has been fighting for justice for the past 29 months through the Senior Citizens Helpline and the Senior Citizen Tribunal. Human Rights Protection Foundation of Udupi which has been supporting and guiding him in his struggle from the initial stage, has now decided to file a Public Interest Litigation in the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka.

Speaking at a press meet, Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag president of Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi on March 7, said that Srinivas Thunga originally from Sastan village in Udupi district has three children. All of his children are married and well settled. Most of his family members are either engineers or entrepreneurs residing in Bangalore and Mandya.

About 20 years ago, Srinivas Thunga had some difference of opinion with his family members in connection with running the hotel industry in Mandya. Eventually, it reached a stage where his children expelled him from home. After he was driven out by his family, Thunga went to Bangalore where he took up a job in a Hotel and worked for many years.

In 2018, when he could not continue with his job at the hotel, due to old age, he returned to his native place, rented a small room and started searching for a job for survival. Meanwhile, he met with a road accident that made it very difficult for him to move around. Presently, he is not in a position even to pay his room rent and has to stretch his hands for daily expenses.

Wailing for Financial Assistance

Srinivas Thunga approached the Senior Citizens Helpline in Udupi and submitted a requisition expressing his willingness to join his family in Mandya. The Helpline made several attempts to convince his family members in this regard without any positive results. When this was conveyed to Thunga, he requested the helpline to get him at least a monthly contribution from his family for survival. Having failed in its attempts, the helpline submitted a petition in this regard to the President of the Senior Citizens Tribunal at Kundapur in September 2019.

Even after 29 months, the enquiry is yet to be completed

Since then, the Tribunal has been conducting the enquiry. Srinivas Thunga’s children have been trying in every possible way not to attend the enquiry. Concerned Srinivas Thunga reveals that though six hearings have been conducted so far and his second son has not attended even once while his first son attended only one hearing. Whenever Thunga received notices for the hearing, he attended without fail. There was no assurance to the Tribunal from his children of either providing shelter or maintenance.

Having noticed the continuous absence of his children, in September 2020, the Tribunal wrote a letter to Mandya Tahsildar and asked to submit a report on the financial status of Thunga’s family members but the Tahsildar of Mandya did not submit any report.

In December 2020, the Tribunal sent a reminder to the Tahsildar that since the petitioner was repeatedly visiting the Tribunal and expressing his difficulties, the report had to be submitted immediately. In addition, the Tribunal cautioned that the case had to be decided within the stipulated time limit. But so far, the Mandya Tahsildar has not even bothered to respond to the letters of the Hon’ble Tribunal! Except requesting repeatedly to the Tribunal that he has reached the state of begging, what else can be done by the hapless senior citizen?

Why don’t you go to Mandya to enquire

Visiting the offices of Helpline and Senior Citizens Tribunal every now and then has become a routine for Thunga. During one of his visits, an official of the Tribunal offered him a free suggestion that he could visit the Mandya Tahsildar personally to get the report. When Thunga did not have money even for his food, how could he afford to visit Mandya?

What type of judiciary is this?

Should a senior citizen take up the responsibility of bringing the children for a court hearing? Should a senior citizen guide the Tribunal as to how to get the respondents to attend the hearing? Should a victim of atrocities travel 400 km to explain the situation to an unresponsive Government Official?

Section 5(4) of the Senior Citizens Act stipulates that the Tribunal has to deliver the verdict within 90 days of serving notices to the respondents. Leave alone delivering the verdict, the Tribunal could not get the respondents even to attend the Court. What is the use of such a judicial system which cannot implement the robust Act formulated by the Parliament of India for the protection of senior citizens? Even Senior Officials did nothing!

Eleven months ago, on 12.04.2021, Srinivas Thunga had written to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi and expressed his grief. The Deputy Commissioner forwarded the letter to the Tribunal and ordered to take suitable action as per the rules. So far, Thunga does not even know whether any ‘suitable action’ has been taken?

In 2021 December, Thunga sent another representation to the Chief Secretary of the Senior Citizens Empowerment Department requesting justice. He has not received even an acknowledgement.

When there is no response from Government Officials, Thunga has written to the State Legal Services Authority requesting what more should be done to get justice before death? He is still waiting for guidance.

It is unfortunate that the District which was honoured by the Central Government for effective implementation of the Parents and Senior Citizens Protection Act has stood down to this level.

Support from Human Rights Protection Foundation (HRPF)

Having guided Srinivas Thunga right from the beginning, in January 2022, HRPF had written to the DC of Udupi, enquiring the measures taken to solve Srinivas Thunga’s problems. DC is yet to respond. Probably the only recourse would be to file a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court of Karnataka.

Even a single meal a day was taken away by Corona

After being driven out of his family, Thunga went to Bangalore, took up a job at a Hotel and led a life with self-respect. In 2018, when he could not continue with his job, due to old age, he returned to his native. He rented a small room in the village. He was entirely dependent on the Sri Guru Narasimha temple of Saligrama for a single meal a day.

Temples all over the Country providing free food had to stop such activities in March 2020 due to the lockdown announced by the Government of India. Sri Guru Narasimha temple also had to stop providing meals to the public. Since then, Srinivas Thunga has been searching for alternative sources of food. At present, he is visiting car festivals of temples, Nemothsavas etc. in the vicinity for his meals.