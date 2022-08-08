Senior Citizens Club inaugurated at Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri



Moodbidri : V. Rev. Fr Onil D’Souza the Parish Priest of Corpus Christi Church and the Vicar Forane of Moodbidri Deanery inaugurated the Senior Citizens Club at Corpus Christi Church on 7th August, 2022.

Mrs Leena Pinto and team led the prayer service. Mr Harry Rego the president of Catholic Sabha Moodbidri unit welcomed the gathering and delivered the keynote address. Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore presided over the programme. Mr George Castelino was the resource person.

John Menezes, Vice President of Corpus Christi Church; A. Ronald Serrao, Secretary;

Mrs Sylvia Mascarenhas, Commissions Convener; Sr Priya Maria AC, Superior Carmel Convent; Sr Leena D’Cunha HMR, Superior of Morning Star Convent; Mark J. Mendonca , Catholic Sabha Moodbidri unit Secretary and Mrs Gracy Lasrado Catholic Sabha Moodbidri unit immediate past president were present on the dais.

Fr Onil D’Souza along with Joe and Ms Delphine D’Costa, representing Senior Citizens inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp and unveiling the logo. In his inaugural speech he said that the senior citizens feel lonely at home and find it difficult to pass time. They need a forum to come together to share their feelings and thus unburden

themselves. Hence the need of inaugurating Senior Citizens Club. It will provide an opportunity for them to spend time meaningfully, get tips on maintaining good health and refresh their mind.

George Castelino, the resource person, spoke to the senior citizens on how they can live joyfully and spend time with their children and neighbours. He also gave his piece of advice on how to accept age related difficulties. Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Diocese of Mangalore appreciated the Parish Priest and Catholic Sabha Moodbidri unit for the initiative taken to start the Senior Citizens Club.

Earlier during the day he offered Holy Mass for the intention of Senior Citizens and prayed for them. After the program a 15 members committee was formed to frame the guidelines of the club and to plan out the future activities.

Around a hundred senior citizens were present on the occasion. Catholic Sabha Moodbidri unit Secretary Mark J. Mendonca proposed the vote of thanks. Clifford D’Costa explained the features of the logo. Aldrin Fernandes compered the programme.

Submitted by : Vincent Mascarenhas, Moodbidri

Photos : Wilfred Mendonca, Akruti Studio, Moodbidri

