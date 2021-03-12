Spread the love



















‘Senior Citizens & People with Comorbidities Should take Covid Vaccine Soon’ urges DC

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at his office, Deputy commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra said, “Citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities should not hesitate, instead come forward to take the Covid-19 vaccine. There are no side effects whatsoever after taking the vaccine. There are over 10 to 12% citizens aged above 60 years in the district. Covid vaccine is being provided at 90 government centers. The problem that many stay away from taking vaccines is due to fear and misconception about the vaccination. It should be noted that over 10 lakh people in the state have taken the vaccine and there has been no complication or side-effects post vaccination”.

“The health department will initiate action for social mobilization and sensitize the community about the vaccine with help of ASHA workers. Also in the coming days, heads of temples, churches and mosques will be asked to create awareness among people to administer vaccination. Presently, all the centers are open from 8 am to 9 pm. to administer vaccinations. It should be also noted that in Dakshina Kannada district, we have no shortage of vaccines, and therefore people should come forward now before they run out. As of date, 3.6% of senior citizens and 913 those between 45 years to 59 years suffering from specific comorbidities have taken the jab” he said.

District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy was also present during the press meet. In conclusion, in my perspective, since few people still have the fear of getting vaccinated against the deadly virus, the government needs to take steps to close this confidence gap in the vaccines quickly. This is important as reluctance among the health professionals could transfer to the general population. The confidence gap in the vaccine and its possible impact on the vaccine drive in the long run is something that needs to be worked on to gain the full confidence of people on Covid-19 vaccine, either Covaxin or Covishield? what makes this story important.