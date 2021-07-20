Spread the love



















Senior Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Hospitalized

Udupi: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes has been hospitalized after he had slipped and fallen down while practicing Yoga at his residence on July 18.

According to sources, on July 18, morning Oscar Fernandes was practicing Yoga. While he was doing yoga, he slipped and fell down but there was no visible physical injury. On the same day, in the evening, Oscar had gone to the hospital for a routine health check. During the check-up, it was found that Oscar had been injured in the head.

Oscar has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated in the ICU.

