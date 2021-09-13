Spread the love



















Senior Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Passes Away

Mangaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passed away at Yenepoya Hospital on September 13. He was 80.

On July 18, morning while Oscar Fernandes was practising Yoga, he slipped and fell down and on the same day evening while Oscar had gone to the hospital for a routine health check-up, it was found that Oscar had suffered a head injury. Oscar was admitted to the hospital and was being treated in the ICU. On July 26, Oscar had undergone surgery and was recovering in the hospital. On September 13, his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last at the hospital.

Oscar Fernandes was born on 27 March 1941. He was a senior Indian National Congress leader and was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, Government of India in the UPA government. Oscar Fernandes was very close to Rahul Gandhi and played an important role while taking important decisions of the Congress Party.

Oscar Fernandes was the Chairman of the Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee. He was also the AICC General Secretary, the Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment during Dr Manmohan Singh’s first UPA government. He served as the Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi. He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from the Udupi constituency in Karnataka.

Oscar Fernandes was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 from the same constituency. In 1998 he was elected to the Rajya Sabha and re-elected in 2004. From 2004 to 2009 he was the Union Minister and was holding a number of portfolios namely NRI Affairs, Statistics and Programme Implementation, Youth and Sports Affairs and Labour and Employment. Oscar Fernandes also served for 2 terms as a member of the Council of IIS Bengaluru.

