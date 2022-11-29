Senior Congress leader Venugopal to visit Jaipur today

Amid the ongoing controversy in the Rajasthan Congress over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot terming his former deputy Sachin Pilot “Gaddar”, party MP and general secretary K.C. Venugopal will be making his first Jaipur visit on Tuesday.



Venugopal is expected to hold a meeting of the 35-member committee on ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra at 3.30 p.m. with both the leaders in attendance.

After the ‘Gaddar’ remark, both the leaders will be coming face to face for the first time. Presence or absence of Gehlot-Pilot in the meeting will decide the political narrative, said Congress sources.

Venugopal has been assigned the task of focussing on Rajasthan till the completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra and ensure peace within the party.

The purpose of the meeting is also to review the yatra preparation, the sources said.

Apart from talking about the controversy, Venugopal will also discuss the management related to yatra.

The point-to-point route plan of Rahul Gandhi’s journey from Jhalawar to Alwar covering a distance of about 521 kilometers is likely to be finalised in the meeting.

Party State President Govind Singh Dotasara and ministers have reviewed the entire route.