Senior Karnataka BJP legislator Udasi passes away



Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior Karnataka legislator and former minister C.M. Udasi passed away at a private hospital here due to age-related issues, a party official said on Tuesday. He was 85.

“Udasi died around 2.50 p.m. at Narayana Health hospital where he was under treatment for age-related symptoms over the last 15 days,” his secretary Govinda Raju told IANS.

He is survived by wife Neelambika, son and sitting MP Shivakumar Chanabasappa and daughter Jayashree.

Udasi was an 8-time legislator from Hangal Assembly constituency in Haveri district. He was a cabinet minister in the BJP’s 2008-13 government.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa mourned Udasi’s death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

“Udasi was a gentleman and a dynamic politician. The works he undertook as a PWD Minister is noteworthy. He was always committed to solving people’s problems and worked for the betterment of society,” he said in a statement here.

