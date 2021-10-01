Spread the love



















Senior Management MRPL Team led by MD Visit CM’s Office in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: A visit was paid to the office of honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Bassavaraja Bommai by Senior management of MRPL led by Managing Director- M. Venkatesh and Director – Refinery Sanjay Varma at his office at Bengaluru on Friday, 1 October. Group General Manager B. Sudarshan and DGM Venkatakrishna were also present from MRPL.

During the visit, MRPL congratulated the Chief Minister on the assumption of his role. MRPL team expressed gratitude to the Karnataka Government for supporting MRPL through deferment of CST.

The Chief Minister enquired about future investments in the form of forthcoming expansions to be undertaken by MRPL. He keenly listened to the expansion plans of MRPL and assured all the support from the State Government in its functioning and future expansions.

