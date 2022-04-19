Senior ministers to lose Cabinet posts in K’taka; hectic lobbying begins



Bengaluru: Hectic lobbying has begun in Karnataka’s ruling BJP as the party heads for a cabinet expansion, party sources said here on Tuesday.

More than five sitting Cabinet ministers are set to lose their berths to make way for new faces as part of the party’s strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections,they added.

The party high command has sent a message to ‘netas’ of the party to be ready to sacrifice their cabinet berths and involve themselves in party organisation activities. The party has decided to induct at least eight new faces in the cabinet.

As per the sources, the news has created ripples within the party leaving the sitting ministers a worried lot. BJP President J.P. Nadda who was in Karnataka last week to attend executive committee meeting had discussed and obtained the list of ministers who could be dropped from the ministry.

The message for senior ministers who will lose their positions will be conveyed through Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai could be called to New Delhi at any point to finalise cabinet expansion or formation of new cabinet.

A final meeting will be held between Nadda, Amit Shah and Bommai.

Currently, there are five positions vacant in the state cabinet. If six to eight ministers are dropped, the party could accommodate 13 new faces in the cabinet, the sources said. The sources further revealed that the ministers who are going to be dropped have already been given feelers by the CM Bommai and the high command.

Commenting on the cabinet expansion, CM Bommai stated on Tuesday that he will go to New Delhi as soon as he gets a call from central leaders. “I am focusing more on development activities. I am yet to get an invitation from New Delhi to take up the trip,” he said.

According to the sources, the party is treading cautiously as the opposition Congress has adopted an aggressive approach. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State President D.K. Shivakumar has said many times that a number of leaders from BJP are in touch with them. The party will have to take crucial calls on allotting cabinet posts to B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and prominent backward class leader, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.