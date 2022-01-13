Senior Officers Meeting of India-US Homeland Security Dialogue held

New Delhi: India and the US on Wednesday reviewed ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter terrorism, cyber security, maritime security, and aviation security among other issues, an official statement said.

The Senior Officers Meeting of the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue, held in virtual mode, also discussed issues pertaining to securing critical infrastructure and global supply chains, customs enforcement, and trade security.

The meeting was co-chaired by Indian Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, and the US’ Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, Department of Homeland Security, Robert Silvers, a release from the Home Affairs Ministry said.

Both sides agreed that the existing sub-groups under the Homeland Security Dialogue on law enforcement engagement, securing global supply chains, aviation security, investigative cooperation, and capacity building and training would meet separately in the coming months to deliberate and explore how ongoing cooperation can be strengthened further.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and collaboration in all areas of mutual concern.

The two sides look forward to holding the Ministerial-level Homeland Security Dialogue later this year, the release added.

The meeting was also attended by other senior officials of both countries.