Senior Sanitary Inspector Shivalinga Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail and Rs 1 Crore Penalty

Mangaluru: The MCC senior Sanitary inspector Shivalinga Kondaguli was convicted to 4 years in jail and a penalty of Rs 1 crore, on October 14, by the III Additional Sessions Court for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In the press release, SP of Lokayukta Lakshmi Ganesh stated that the accused possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. In this connection, a case was registered on February 15th, 2013, in the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Mangaluru under section 13(1)(E) and 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

On October 14, the III Additional Sessions Court judge B B Jakati investigated the case and sentenced Shivalinga Kondaguli to four years jail term and a fine of Rs 1 crore.

