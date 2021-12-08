Senior SC Judge to Probe Military Chopper Crash – Subramanian Swamy

Udupi: Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy demanded a fair probe by the senior judge of the Supreme court in the military chopper crash in which India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with others.

Dr Subramanian Swamy was speaking with media persons in Udupi on Wednesday, December 8, “I was totally shocked by the incident. A fair probe should be done by the government. This matter should be probed by the senior judge of the Supreme court”.

Replying to the involvement of other countries in the chopper crash, he said, “I don’t have any such information on this matter. If there is anything then the prime minister should answer to this. However, this is a serious warning for national security”.

India’s first Chief of Defense Staff, Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed when the IAF Mi-17 helicopter in which they were travelling, crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

Singh, along with his wife and seven staff, boarded a flight in Delhi to the Sulur IAF base near Coimbatore at 8:47 am. They landed in Sulur at 11:34 am. From there, they boarded the Mi17V5 helicopter at 11:48 am. At 12:22 pm, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) lost contact with the chopper, which crashed in the forest area around 7 km from Coonoor.