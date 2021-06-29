Spread the love



















Senior Secondary Section Inaugurated at Don Bosco English School Shirva

“Education breeds confidence, confidence breeds hope, hope breeds peace.”- Confucius, Greek Philosopher.

Udupi: The inauguration ceremony of the first batch of Senior Secondary section of Don Bosco English Medium School, Shirva for the academic year 2021-22 took place on 29th June 2021 in the school audio-visual hall. The programme began by invoking God’s blessings. The dignitaries on the dais, Fr Denis D’Sa, the correspondent of the school, Mr Ramray Patkar, president of Shirva Grama Panchayat, Mrs Gracy Jacintha Barboza, Guest of honour, Miss Myrtle L F Lewis, Principal along with the school management committee and staff witnessed the programme. The students and parents were virtually present for the programme.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the honourable dignitaries followed by the teaching faculty of the Senior Secondary section under the leadership of the coordinator, Fr Rolwin Joy Aranha. Mrs Gracy Jacintha Barboza, the benefactor launched the ‘Students Welfare Fund’ for the pandemic hit and needy students. The messages and wishes from Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese and Fr Antony Sherra, the secretary of CBE Mangalore, were virtually broadcasted. They congratulated the Correspondent, Principal and the entire staff for upgrading the school to the senior secondary level.

Mr Ramray Patkar, The Chief Guest of the day, in his speech appreciated the institution for imparting qualitative and value-based education to the students. Miss Myrtle L F Lewis, the Principal briefed about the history of the school and elucidated the process of attaining affiliation to the Senior Secondary section. She thanked all those who had rendered their support and co-operation in this regard. She also thanked the parents who have extended their unconditional love and support to the vision and mission of the school which has helped in achieving the goal.

Fr Denis D’Sa in his Presidential address congratulated the Principal, the coordinator and the staff for organising a very meaningful programme. He invited teachers to prepare students not only to gain knowledge but also to form them to face the challenges of life. He requested the teachers to give their best. The guests were honoured with mementoes.

Fr Rolwin Aranha welcomed the gathering, Miss Roopa Mascarenhas delivered the vote of thanks, Miss Josvita D’Souza compered the programme. The programme was a great success.

