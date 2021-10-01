Spread the love



















Senior Teacher Janardhan Maravanthe Honoured with State-level Award for Social Service

Udupi: S Janardhan, a retired teacher and former president of Maravanthe Gram Panchayat, was conferred the State-level Award for social service in Bengaluru here on October 1.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the award to Janardhan during the World Senior Citizens Day celebrations organised by the Department for Welfare of the Disabled and Empowerment of Senior Citizens at the Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bommai said that the government, society, system and family, which are the four pillars, should support senior citizens. Senior citizens should look after their health, both physical and mental. They are oceans of experience, and the government and society should make use of their experience.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice, A Narayanaswamy, Karnataka Ministers Govind Karjol, Halappa Achar and others were present. The Department confers awards to senior citizens who have rendered excellent service to society in various fields every year and had chosen 10 personalities this year.

After retiring as a lecturer in English with the pre-university education department, Janardhan engaged in social service and became a member of the Gram Panchayat, Maravanthe in his village and became its President.

Not stopping at this, he went on to utilise his knowledge and experience to improve rural life and was a resource person to train rural local body members under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He is considered an authority on Panchayat Raj subjects.

