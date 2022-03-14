Senior woman IAS officer files complaint against ex-husband

Kanpur: A senior woman IAS officer has accused her former husband of harassing and threatening her and has lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Kanpur.

The officer, a resident of Lucknow, has accused her former husband Shashank Gupta and his bouncers of intimidation.

In her complaint, the bureaucrat said she lives with her family at Celebrity Greens Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, and had visited Kanpur on March 5 to meet District Magistrate Neha Sharma.

Meanwhile, Shashank Gupta went to her residence in Lucknow with armed bouncers and on not finding her home, threatened her house helps.

He then went to her sister’s residence in Lucknow and also threatened her. She said that Gupta then called her on WhatsApp from an unknown number and threatened her, saying he has tracked her location and knows that she is in Kanpur.

He also said that she should ask her District Magistrate friend to try and save her.

The officer had married Shashank Gupta, a resident of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, in June 2003 and their daughter was born in 2013.

She alleged that Gupta used to torture her mentally and physically after marriage following which she got divorced from him in July 2020, but he has been continuously harassing and threatening her since.

Police officials are taking the help of surveillance to locate Gupta and his bouncers.

Kotwali police station in charge, Ajay Kumar Singh, said the investigation of the case is underway.