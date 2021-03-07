Spread the love



















Seniors Flock to get Covid-19 Vaccination at Father Muller Hospital-Kankanady & Thumbay

Mangaluru: Among the 19 private hospitals that are undertaking vaccination drives for Covid-19, Father Muller Hospital in Kankanady and Thumbay are two among them. A mass Covid-19 vaccination drive for those above 60 and persons above 45 and upto 60 with comorbidities, had begun at these hospitals since 5 March 2021. While some private hospitals had already started vax drives earlier, the health department officials said that they have permitted all hospitals and medical colleges that have sought permission to commence the mass vaccination drive. AJ Hospital & Research Centre has also joined the driver from Thursday.

Dr B V Rajesh -RCH Officer of Dakshina Kannada speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We have given permission to all hospitals that came forward to start the drive for elderly persons and those above 45 years with comorbidities. While the process of enrolment is going on, 19 institutions were prepared to start ther drive on Friday. In the meantime, the department has also started mass vaccine drives in public health centres from Monday. Meanwhile, on day four of the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive rollout, 428 people were administered the vaccine, including 414 people in the above 60 category. Only 14 people above 45-60 with comorbidities received the first shot of Covishileld in DK on Thursday”. .

The beneficiary identified to receive the first dose of the vaccine has to follow the guidelines before he or she is vaccinated. The Aadhaar-based authentication of the beneficiary was done with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number before he or she received the injection. After receiving the jab, the beneficiary has to remain in the observation room for nearly 30 minutes before leaving the premises. The vaccination team at Father Muller Hospital in Kankanady and Thumbay had dedicated and caring team members which looked after the immunization. The vaccination process is structured and the same guidelines are supposed to be followed once the vaccine is rolled out.

The Covid-19 Warriors Team/Vaccination Team ! (L-R) Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- Administrator; Ms Reema D’souza- Vaccination Officer 4; Ms Gayathri G- Vaccinator Officer; Ms Preethi Moras- Vaccination Officer 4; Ms Shruthi- Vaccinator Officer; Ms Silviya Lobo- Nursing Supervisor; Ms Sharal Lobo- Vaccination Officer 3; Ms Rileesha Sequeira- Assistant Quality Manager; Dr Sarita Lobo- Covid 19 Vaccination Nodal Officer; Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent; Ms Mariya Shenoy- Vaccination Officer 1; and Ms Jenifer Rodrigues- Vaccination Officer 2,

The vaccination process was carefully handled by the ten member team at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay, namely- Ms Reema Dsouza- Vaccination Officer 4; Ms Gayathri G- Vaccinator Officer; Ms Preethi Moras- Vaccination Officer 4; Ms Shruthi- Vaccinator Officer; Ms Silviya Lobo- Nursing Supervisor; Ms Sharal Lobo- Vaccination Officer 3; Ms Rileesha Sequeira- Assistant Quality Manager; Dr Sarita Lobo- Covid 19 Vaccination Nodal Officer; Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent; Ms Mariya Shenoy- Vaccination Officer 1; and Ms Jenifer Rodrigues- Vaccination Officer 2, under the able leadership of Dr Sarita Lobo- Dept of Opthamologist and Covid 19 Vaccination Nodal Officer.

The Vaccination drive team at Father Muller Hospital-Kankanady were- Ms Sonai D’souza, Ms Clarissa D’souza, Ms Christy Raju, Ms Carol D’souza- all staff nurses, Walsh and Sr Laveena from the Govt health sector; and Dr Pawan (Nodal Officer) amd Dr Kishan Shetty (Deputy Medical Superintendent)-both of Father Muller Hospital. Team Mangalorean interacted with a few who got vaccinated- Ln Ronald Fernandes (69) from Bejai said, “We should lose fear of the disease, but remain careful, at least for a year or so. Why even fear when the vaccine has been well researched, and I have full faith the vaccine will work wonders on me. It felt like a tetanus shot, and after the vaccine, I felt nothing out of the ordinary other than a slight weariness.We should not believe in the rumours on the negative aspects of the vaccine. I hope the best will come out of this vaccine and save people from this deadly virus”.

Mrs Frances A Pinto (68) from Bolar said, “I was anxiously waiting for the arrival of this vaccine, and I am overwhelmed it did, and without any fear I am all ready to get it. I have full confidence the vaccine will work well, and I won’t believe in negative stories that are being spread on the vaccine. I want to be protective and so also I urge others also to get vaccinated and get protected, for their sake and of others too”. Mrs Patricia Lobo ( 71) said, “The vaccination is very much needed for people who travel a lot, like me. I have full faith in the vaccine without any fear of its side effects and also not believing in false rumours of the vax”.

Prof. Radhika M (72) said, “I have read about the Covishield vaccine having been tested on thousands of people, with negligible side-effects, and no risk of any significance, so why should I fear getting vaccinated? Even though the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, however it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting one-self against the Covid-19 disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers. I am glad that I took the step to get vaccinated”.

Austin Lewis (64) said, “I am totally excited to get vaccinated, after waiting so long for the vaccine to come out. Not believing in any negative news on the vaccine, I am fully confident that the vaccine will be effective, and the rest I will leave it in the hands of God. With COVID it’s now a matter of WHEN you will be infected rather than IF, given the spread we are seeing. I am really overwhelmed to get vaccinated against this deadly virus”. Mrs Molly Correa (65) said, “I am absolutely fit and fine after taking the Covid vaccination shot. There is no headache, and no other side effect as such. It is very encouraging to take the vaccine. People should decide whether it’s either the Vaccine or the Virus”.

Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay who got vaccinated a few days ago said, “I am privileged to be one of the first few recipients of this vaccine. The entire process of vaccination was very smooth and professional. Three days after the vaccination I’m feeling fine with no side-effects so far. I am due for the next dose soon. After having read and studied this vaccine and experienced the vaccine my sincere request to all the citizens is please go get yourself vaccinated when your turn comes because we need to have all the tools available to fight the scourge of Covid. Please do not be misled by the fake news, rumours and innuendos about the side-effects of this vaccine and have faith in the scientists of our country. But most importantly, do not let your guard down just because the vaccine is here”.

Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- Administrator, Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay said, ” It is a dire situation and, yet many doctors and nurses are declining the vaccines. Healthcare workers need vaccination because they can’t be at risk. I urge them to have faith in the vaccine – we need to start our non-Covid services as well. I have taken Covishield and I have zero side effects or adverse events to date. It may not be safe in everyone, but we have systems to address it. I just want to tell people that if we have to get out of this Covid era, reduce mortality rate, restore the economy, reopen schools and bring life back to normal, everyone should come forward and get vaccinated”.

In conclusion in my perspective, as per sources, there could be an allergic reaction that can take place if you take any medicine. Less than 10 percent of people experience a heart attack, body pain, a minor pain at the spot where the vaccine is applied or fever after vaccination. Even Crocin and paracetamol can sometimes cause allergic reactions. Some people have been experiencing some side-effects. However, there is nothing to worry about. Arrangements have been made everywhere to deal with such side-effects. Until now, at both Father Muller Hospitals, the process has been absolutely normal and there is no doubt about its efficiency. So, why all the fuss and hesitation-take a bold step, since Covishield is a safe vaccine and I would advise everyone to go for them. It is the only way we can achieve community immunity and return to our normal lives.