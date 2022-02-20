Seoul to make parks, forests more accessible



Seoul: The Seoul city government said on Sunday that it will launch a 180 billion won ($150 million) project to link parks and other green spaces with “green roads” in an effort to make urban green spaces more accessible.

Under the Green Road Project, the city government plans to renovate and create eco-friendly roads spanning a total of 2,000 m by 2026 that connect to the city’s forests, parks, and other green areas, reports Yonhap News Agency.

About 1,600 km of roads will be renovated while 400 km will be created in various locations, including overpasses and pedestrian tunnels, it said.

The improved accessibility and continuity of the roads will provide people, including those with difficulties in using public transportation systems, with more opportunities to enjoy urban green spaces, the city government said in a statement.