Separate Guidelines for hostels and clusters: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Separate guidelines would be issued for student hostels and Covid Clusters as part of Covid management in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, he said, details have been obtained from the expert committee on prevailing situation on Covid and the new variant Omicron. Considering the present positivity rate there is no need to panic. But still caution would continue as the committee has advised.

Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel, setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places, Bommai said.

Bommai also said that, vaccination drive would be intensified again as the ministers suggested at the meeting. The precautions and guidelines at border areas of the state would continue. Action has been taken to ensure double dose vaccination and RTPCR test for students from Kerala.

As for permission for Imposing night curfew, restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bommai said that appropriate decision would be taken next week after taking stock of the situation and consultations.