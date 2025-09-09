September 11: District-level Seminar in Memory of St. Mother Teresa

Under the auspices of St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangaluru, a district-level seminar will be held on the occasion of the 28th Memorial Day of the embodiment of humanity, St. Mother Teresa, with the slogan “Let Love Spread Everywhere”. The program will take place on Thursday, 11-09-2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, Mangaluru, on the theme “Threats to Coexistence: Challenges Before Democracy.”

The seminar will be inaugurated by Prof. Purushothama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, Bengaluru. The chief guests will be renowned writer Dr. K. Shareefa and the Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese. The program will be presided over by Mr. Roy Castelino, President of the St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike.

At 8:30 a.m. on the same day, a Harmony Singing Program titled “Sprinkling of Love” will be presented by the Ektari singer Nada Maninalkuru. On this occasion, a public felicitation will be accorded to Mr. Kariya K., a senior leader of the Adivasi Rights Coordination Committee, district leader, and winner of the Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Award, in recognition of his tireless service for the upliftment of the Koraga community, the indigenous people of the undivided Dakshina Kannada district.

Mother Teresa, recognized worldwide as the “Mother of Humanity” through love and service, left behind a stream of thought that today’s younger generation must be made aware of. The St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, established 8 years ago, has been functioning as a secular platform bringing together harmony-loving people of all religions, students, youth, women, Dalits, Adivasis, farmers, trade union leaders, middle-class employees, writers, progressive thinkers, educationists, lawyers, doctors, and intellectuals. Throughout the year, the Vedike organizes various programs.

With the vision that “the festival of every religion should become a festival of all people”, events like Harmony Deepavali, Harmony Christmas, Harmony Iftar, and Dasara as Samarasya (Unity) Dasara have been celebrated. Keeping in mind Mother Teresa’s immense love for children, in recent years the Vedike has also been conducting “Chinnara Kalarave”, a joyful learning workshop for children. Whenever issues of harmony and people’s livelihoods arise, the Vedike has worked in close collaboration with other like-minded organizations.

In this background, we request the enlightened citizens and the general public of the district to participate in large numbers in this important program to be held on 11-09-2025 at Town Hall, Mangaluru.