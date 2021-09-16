Spread the love



















September rainfall in Delhi breaches 400 mm mark: IMD



New Delhi: Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory – considered the official marker for the city – has recorded 404.1 mm rainfall from September 1 till Thursday 5.30 p.m. even as the total rainfall for this monsoon season has been clocked at 1,170.7 mm, almost double the normal.

The highest rainfall in last 121 years for the month of September was 417.3 mm in 1994. “But that was for the whole month from September 1 to 30th. We still need 13.2 mm rainfall to beat that record for calling September 2021 the wettest month in last 121 years,” said India Meteorological Department’s R.K. Jenamani.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital saw 648.9 mm of precipitation.

The total monsoon season rainfall this year (1,170.7 mm) has become the highest in 57 years among all monsoon seasons since 1964 when June 1 to September 30 rainfall is considered. Safdarjung had gauged 1,190.9 mm in 1964, according to the IMD data.

The second highest record for total rainfall till date was 1,155.6 mm in 1975, which now stands broken with the rainfall till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. Delhi had received 404 mm rainfall in 2019 during the entire Southwest monsoon period, i.e., from June 1 to September 30.

According to IMD data, during the month of September (from 2011 to 2021), the highest number of days of rainfall in Delhi was recorded at 14 in September 2018 but that year, the total rainfall in the month was only 237.8 mm.

The IMD’s data for rainfall in September month from 2011 to 2021 showed that the last time, 14 days rainfall in Delhi (in September) was witnessed in 2014, however, the total rainfall in month was almost half (234 mm) in comparison to September 2021 (till September 16).

The month of September 2021 began with heavy spells of rain with record 112.1 mm on September 1, which was followed by 117.3 mm on September 2. Then again heavy rainfall, at 54 mm, was witnessed on September 8, while on September 11, 94.7 mm rain was received, and 41.1 mm rainfall on September 12. The rain in Delhi continued even after September 12, however, it has been light showers, ending with 25.2 mm on September 16 between 8.30 a.m. till 5.30 p.m.

The figures are still evolving as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the rest of the month. The IMD officials said it is likely that this month and year both may witness new rainfall records.

