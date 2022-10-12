Serial Accident in Kota, Two Auto Drivers Injured

Udupi: Two Auto drivers sustained severe injuries in a serial accident involving a Pickup van and two auto-rickshaws on the NH 66 near Kota on October 12.

According to the police, an Auto was trying to cross the road at the Kota Junction when a Bolero Pickup van coming from Udupi to Kundapur hit the Auto. As a result, the Auto driver lost control, overturned and hit another Auto Rickshaw parked on the side of the road.

Both Auto Drivers sustained severe injuries and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at the Kota Police Station.

