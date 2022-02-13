Seriously Injured in a Car Accident 42-year-old Rayan D’costa Succumbs in Hospital

Mangaluru: It was a tragic accident where a 29-year-old youth Joel Terrence Fernandes from Kulshekar, Mangaluru died on the spot after the car he and his friends were travelling in rammed into a tractor on 21January 2022 on Kunigal road near Bengaluru. In that accident Rayan D’Costa (42) was seriously injured, while Denzil Pais (27), Praveen Moras (44) and Francis Moras (59) had minor injuries. The victims were returning to Bengaluru after a visit to their native place, Mangaluru.

Joel Terrence Fernandes (29)

Since the day of the accident, Rayan who was seriously injured was being treated at Sparsh Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, where he underwent few major surgeries but had not come to consciousness till he passed away on Saturday, 12 February 2022. As per the doctors treating him had suggested that two more major surgeries and specialized treatment could save Rayan’s life, the surgeries costing over Rs five lakhs. Till then it is learnt that Rayan’s family had already spent over Rs 14 lakhs for his treatment in ICU with ventilator support. Neurologically, Ryan was unconscious with CGS EI VtM2. He required further ventilator support, prolonged ICU stay, evaluation and management for lefty eye globe injury and facial bone fractures, where the treatment would cost over Rs 10 lakh as per the doctor treating him.

Rayan D’Costa (42)

Rayan hailed from a family with a financially weak background, who lived with his wife (homemaker) and two school going children. Since the family lacked other sources of income, and to cover his medical expenses while he was being treated in Bengaluru hospital, the family sought financial help from generous donors. Even though generous donors had contributed after an appeal was made, unfortunately Rayan could not survive, and he breathed his last on Saturday, 12 February. Funeral details are awaited. May His Soul Rest In Peace!