Servant of God Rev. Fr Alfred Roche towards Sainthood

Udupi: The diocesan process of Beatification of Rev. Fr Alfred Roche will be initiated with a Solemn Eucharistic Sacrifice on 2021 December 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, Brahmavar.

A press release issued by the Diocese stated that Rev Father Alfred Roche, a Franciscan Capuchin priest born in 1924 and brought up in Barkur, Brahmavar Taluk of Udupi Diocese and served in Karnataka in various capacities. Having served in Brahmavar for 16 years he expired in 1996. For his saintly life, selfless service, care for the poor and needy, people from all walks of life hailed him as the epitome of spirituality and emulated his virtues. Now, 25 years after his death, his devotees and well-wishers have demanded that he should be granted ‘Sainthood’ in the Catholic Church.

Having heard of the saintly life of Reverend Father Alfred Roche, the Vatican Department for Beatification and Canonization has given a green signal to initiate the process of raising Reverend Father Alfred Roche to the saintly height. Beatification and Canonization are the intensely complex and lengthy processes in the Church which at times take decades and centuries. This process will be done according to the rules and regulations laid down by the Catholic Church. At the end of the process, the Pope will pronounce Reverend Father Alfred Roche ‘Beatified’ and then at the end of another process he will be pronounced ‘a Saint’.

The process of Beatification will be initiated in the place where the concerned person lived his life. Since Reverend Father Alfred Roche hailed from the Udupi diocese, the diocesan process of Beatification will be initiated with a Solemn Eucharistic Sacrifice on 2021 December 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, Brahmavar. This Mass will be solemnized by Most Rev. Gerald Lobo, the bishop of Udupi.

The Christian Faithful and the well-wishers of Reverend Father Alfred Roche are overjoyed to hear the good news of the initiation of the diocesan process of the Beatification of Reverend Father Alfred Roche.