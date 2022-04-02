Service of Retired Police Remembered On Flag Day in Udupi

Udupi: The Police Flag Day to honour the police personnel for their dedication to duty was held at the Chandu Maidan on Saturday, April 2.

Retired ASI of CSP Mathew Archibald D’Souza was the Chief Guest at the function. He received the Guard of Honour from various police troupes.

N Vishnuvardhan Superintendent of Police Udupi District welcomed the gathering and said that to remember the service of retired cops and encourage police officials, Flag Day is observed.

Speaking on the occasion Mathew D’Souza said, “Every year police flags are sold and funds collected. The money is used for the benefit of retired and working cops. It is used for the welfare of the cops, to meet their medical and other expenses”.

A sum of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the retired police personnel as medical aid on the occasion.

Additional SP Siddalingappa delivered the vote of thanks. Manjunath CPI SEN station compered the programme.

Sudhakar Nayak DySP Udupi, Srikanth DySP Kundapur, Vijay Prasad DySP Karakla, All the CPI’s, PSI, other police officials including the retired police officers were also present.