Service of Retired Police Remembered on Flag Day in Udupi

Udupi: The Police Flag Day to honour police personnel for their dedication to duty, was held at the Chandu Maidan Udupi here on April 2.

Retired CPI Jayanth was the Chief Guest for the programme. He received the Guard of Honour from various police troupes.

Akshay M SP of Udupi District welcomed the gathering and said, “Today we are commemorating the Police flag day to remember the service of the retired police. We also encourage the police officials to have good relationships with the public”.

SP Akshay further said, “Every year during Flag day, the police flags are sold to collect funds. The collected funds will be utilized, for the welfare of the retired as well as the police on service for their medical and other expenses”.

Medical Aid, was handed over to retired police personnel on the occasion.

Abdul Ahad IPS Superintendent of Police Coastal Security Police, S T Siddalingappa Additional SP were also present.

