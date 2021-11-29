Session on Communal Harmony, ‘Rhythm of Life’ organised at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru (SAPUC) students attended a guest talk on the theme ‘Rhythm of Life’ by Venugopal S.J as a part of the Harmony Week Celebrations. Venugopal S.J, is an independent freelance behavioral training facilitator and a certified JCI India National Trainer. He has designed, developed, and delivered more than 100 need-based training workshops to people from various sectors.

Venugopal began his talk by highlighting the significance of the Constitution and its Preamble. He spoke on the articles and constitutional values which enable the citizens to live in peace and harmony in the country. He felt that everyone has to make the right choices to live in harmony. He stated that it is not possible to create an ideal state where everyone is in harmony with everything and everyone else, as only nature could achieve this. Mr Venugopal felt that it is natural for humans to have diverse opinions and disagreements, however, if people do not accept diversities and act with animosity or hatred on the basis of religion or politics, it results in disruption of law and order and ultimately chaos.

The resource person felt that students have a very important role to play in promoting interfaith tolerance, embracing diversities and working towards achieving communal harmony. He opined that only with peace and harmony our national integrity will remain intact and the real issues such as corruption and unemployment will be addressed effectively.

The motivational session helped the students to resonate with the theme of harmony week celebrations – ‘Give Peace a Chance’. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ hoped that such sessions will help our youth to promote an atmosphere of peace and love in our society which is the need of the hour. Dr Mona Mendonca, Department of English moderated the session.