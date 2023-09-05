Sevanthige-Tulsi Leaves, Shunti Plants Galore! Hindus All Geared Up for Krishna Janmashtami

Sevanthige (Chrysanthemum), Tulsi (Holy Basil) Leaves & Shunti (Ginger) Plants, among items Galore! Hindus In Spiritual Mood All Geared Up for Janmashtami to be Celebrated on 6 September and Dahi Handi is going to be celebrated on 7 September.

Mangaluru: It’s once again that time of the year when Hindus get in the mood and spirit to celebrate Shree Krishna Janmashtami with grandeur and fervour. Preparations for tomorrow’s (6 September) Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, have reached a crescendo in the whole of Mangaluru City and surrounding areas, with temples all decked up and devotees thronging the area for a glimpse of the deities. As per sources, Lord Krishna is supposed to be the Eighth, of Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars. According to mythology, Krishna was supposed to have been born the Eighth son to Vasudeva and Devaki in the Shraavana month, on the Eighth day succeeding Full Moon day, when the star Rohini was shining in the sky.

Sources reveal that in Mahabharata, Krishna took a major role in preaching Arjuna at the battlefront, the meaning of Karma or Duty, popularly known as ‘Bhagavadgita’. Krishna is also known as the Lord who was the heartthrob of hundreds of Gopikas, or Milk Maids in the Dwapara Yuga! He was born in Yadukula, popularly known as ‘Yadavas’ in present times. Yet, Brahmins worship him as one of the most powerful Gods in Hindu Mythology. Let’s keep aside mythology and understand the significance of Krishna Janmashtami, the day on which Lord Krishna is worshipped with poojas, offerings, singing and dancing. This festival occurs for almost after eight days, succeeding ‘Rigupakarma’, or ‘Sacred Thread’ ceremony among the GSB Hindus.

On that day, devotees clean the house, have a head bath, and follow a strict diet that contains grains and pulses like Wheat, Green Gram, Bengal Gram, Beaten Rice and Curds. They cook rice, Bengal Gram dish and other accompaniments including two kinds of Panchakajjaya and jaggery ladoos with Sesame seeds and puffed rice powder as ‘Naivedya’, or offering to the Lord. A colocasia leaf dish with fresh ginger and green chillies, popularly known as ‘Alvathi’ is essentially made.

‘Moong dal usli’ or Split Green Gram snack is a must! Some households prepare ‘Brahmi’ chutney too. Various fruits are also offered. In the evening, Krishna’s idol or picture is decorated with flowers, especially ‘Kedage’ ‘Taavare’ ‘Jasmine’ and also ‘Tulsi’ leaves. ‘Ashtottaras’ (108 Salutes) and ‘Sahasranamas'(1008 names) are chanted while performing the pooja, and ‘Arghya’ or milk bath is given through ‘Kedage’ leaves while describing various moods of Krishna as he is depicted in Mythology! Saligrama, a fossil form believed to be containing the soul of Krishna, is also worshipped along with the idol. All the male members wearing ‘Janivara’ or holy thread perform the puja.

After the puja, ‘Aarati’ (Flame) is shown to the Krishna idol and all the family members salute the lord, touch the flame and accept the ‘Prasadam’ and ‘Panchamrita’, a combination of Cow’s milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey and sometimes with tender coconut water as an additive. The food items offered to Lord Krishna are consumed by all the family members along with the priest as ‘Prasadam’. Sweet dishes are distributed among the friends as a gesture of togetherness! The next day, Lord Krishna’s idol is displaced in a ritual called ‘Visarjana’ and is reinstated in its original place.

‘Mosaru Kudike’ or ‘Vittala Pindi’ is celebrated by most Hindus on that day, signifying Lord Krishna stealing butter from the pot (Kudike). Thousands of people move in a procession with Lord Krishna’s idol, dance in the streets, chant ragas, form human pyramids, smash the overhead hung earthen pots and win prizes for their efforts. The Kadri vicinity in the City is all set for Mosarukudike, and a big musical ‘Star Nite 2023’ is planned for Thursday,7 September evening on the Mallikatta ground at 7pm. Different ‘Veshas’ like the ever-popular tiger dance and many others will add colour to the procession!

Krishna Janmashtami has become global these days, with ISKCON actively indulging in the Feast in major cities around the world, and also in Mangaluru. Many associations are also organizing “Mosaru Kudike” all around the city. Street vendors and shop dealers are making a brisk business selling flowers, vegetables, dry fruits, sweets and other items necessary for the big feast. The City Market area and around that area, and also in Car street is crowded with people buying the required stuff needed for the festival.

Children dressed like Lord Krishna are seen taking part in contests in many parts of the city. There has been good demand for kedige (screw pine) leaf moulds in the city to make cylindrical idlis or ‘Moode’, especially for the festival. Flower merchants were selling chrysanthemums in yellow, white, and pink at a rate of around Rs 50-Rs 60 per one ‘maaru’. There has also been a high demand for earthen pots for the Mosaru Kudike.

Yes, Kudla is gearing up to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Wednesday 6 September. Mosaru Kudike’ will take place at various parts of the city like Kadri, Urwa Stores, Attavar, Kulashekar, Urwa Market, Shakthi Nagar, Kottara and many other places. Kadri Cricketers Club is also having various programmes, with the finale mega show “Star Nite 2023” on Thursday night at Kadri-Mallikatte grounds.

TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes the Hindu community a Blessed and Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

