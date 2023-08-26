Seven Arrested for Kidnapping and Assaulting a Student

Mangaluru: A man along with six students, were arrested by the Mangalore North police for kidnapping and assaulting a student on August 26.

The arrested are Ibrahim Tabish (19), Abdul Hannan (19), Mohammed Shakif (19), Mohammed Shayik (19) and Mansoor (37) all from Bantwal, U R Tanveer (20) and Abdul Rasheed (19) both from Bajal, Faisal Nagar Mangaluru.

According to the police, on August 23, Tabish and his friends kidnapped Shameer and Ibrahim Fahim in their car from Light House Hill Road and took them to an apartment. Tabish and the group assaulted Ibrahim Fahim.

In this connection, injured Fahim filed a complaint in the Mangalore North Police station. The police registered a case under sections 323, 324, 341, 363, 506 and 149 IPC.

Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru North police arrested all 7 accused involved in the kidnapping and assault case.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and the guidance of DCP Law and Order, Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic, Dinesh Kumar and the able leadership of ACP of Central Sub Division, the operation was carried out by the Mangaluru North Police inspector and team.

