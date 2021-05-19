Spread the love



















Seven cases of ‘Black fungus’ Detected in Manipal

Udupi: Seven black fungus cases have been found in patients with COVID-19 at the KMC hospital Manipal here on May 19.

According to DHO Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda, Seven patients from other districts like Harihara, Shivamogga, Koppala, Dhavangere, Dharwad and Chitradurga were admitted to KMC hospital for various health issues. During the time of treatment, all were tested positive for Covid. All the seven patients were suffering from high diabetes and were being treated at the KMC Hospital Manipal, he said.

